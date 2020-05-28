This local insurance startup just raised a nine-figure round Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

D.C.-based workers compensation startup Pie Insurance has raised $127 million to grow its special brand of online insurance policies for small businesses. The funding includes $27 million that will go to the business itself and another $100 million to form a new affiliated company — Pie Carrier Holdings, which will create and purchase licensed insurance companies that Pie will use to issue a portion of its own insurance policies. That company will be majority-owned by one of the round’s investors,… 👓 View full article

