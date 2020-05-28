EasyJet stock surges 7% as it slashes up to 4,500 jobs over COVID-19, and warns demand won't fully return until 2023

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

· Easyjet shares surged as much as 7.5% on Thursday as the company announced 4,500 job cuts due to COVID-19.

· The budget airline plans to restart flying on 15 June but only expects demand to recover from the pandemic by 2023.

· EasyJet plans to fly only around 30% of planned capacity in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

