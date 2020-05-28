EasyJet stock surges 7% as it slashes up to 4,500 jobs over COVID-19, and warns demand won't fully return until 2023
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () · Easyjet shares surged as much as 7.5% on Thursday as the company announced 4,500 job cuts due to COVID-19.
· The budget airline plans to restart flying on 15 June but only expects demand to recover from the pandemic by 2023.
· EasyJet plans to fly only around 30% of planned capacity in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019.
Thousands of easyJet staff are to lose their jobs under plans announced by the airline. The Luton-based carrier said it intends to reduce its workforce by up to 30% as it cuts the size of its fleet due..
