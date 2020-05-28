Mobs ransack stores, torch buildings as police protests turn violent; 1 person killed Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Protests that began in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody turned violent Wednesday night, as crowds looted or vandalized dozens of stores and set fires in the neighborhood around Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street. The Star Tribune has a report on the violence, which included a fatal shooting at a Lake Street pawn shop. Police said early Thursday that shots had been fired by the store's owner; one person is in custody. Stores, including the Target and Cub Foods at the Minnehaha Center… 👓 View full article

