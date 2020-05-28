Amtrak to resume passenger train service on Hiawatha line Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Starting June 1, Amtrak will resume passenger train service between Milwaukee and Chicago. The company temporarily replaced service with buses in mid April due to low ridership. Amtrak is bringing back two daily round trips. The transit service previously reduced train service on the Hiawatha line to two daily round trips, down from a regular schedule of seven round trips, because of low demand. Amtrak will add more roundtrips on June 29, according to a press release. In mid March and early… 👓 View full article

