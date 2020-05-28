Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Now get instant PAN card through Aadhaar based e-KYC – Here’s how to apply online

Zee News Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
This facility is now available for those PAN applicants who possess a valid Aadhaar number and have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Instant allotment of PAN via Aadhaar launched

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday launched a facility for instant allotment of online PAN (permanent account number) card on furnishing of Aadhaar...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this