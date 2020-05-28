Global  

U.S. House approves bill lengthening coronavirus small-business loan terms

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation increasing the amount of time, to 24 weeks from the current eight-week deadline, for small businesses to use Paycheck Protection Program loans.
