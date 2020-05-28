Another $1M awarded to WNY nonprofits to get through Covid-19



Related videos from verified sources Diaper Drive helping families during COVID



On Tuesday, the nonprofit Pregnant with Possibilities is making it much easier and safer for those families to get what they need. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago Nonprofit searching for missing service members feels impact from pandemic



The flag, coins and pieces from the wreckage of an airplane are reminders for Tonja Anderson-Dell of her grandfather and her new mission -- helping families find missing service members. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Architecture firm G70 gives back to Hawaii nonprofit clients for Covid help Charles Kaneshiro, G70’s president and chief operating officer, noted that the nonprofits were using their own funds for the pandemic-related programs at a...

bizjournals 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this