Another $1M awarded to WNY nonprofits to get through Covid-19

bizjournals Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund has awarded nearly $1 million to 47 nonprofit organizations to help deal with the financial fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic. The grants, the third round since the fund was created in March, brings the total grant amount awarded to $6.6 million, supporting a total of 156 nonprofit organizations. The fund is coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, the John R. Oishei Foundation…
