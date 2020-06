UK business confidence matches 2008 low in May - Lloyds Bank Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

British business confidence fell to its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis in May, according to a survey for Lloyds Bank which contrasts with other surveys which have shown a small improvement since the initial shock of the coronavirus lockdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this