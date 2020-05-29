Great Boulder Resources extends mineralisation at Winchester Nickel-Copper Sulphide Project

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has extended sulphide mineralisation 80 metres down plunge at Winchester Copper-Nickel Sulphide Project with results of up to 4.4 metres at 0.8% copper, 4.7 g/t silver, 0.08% nickel and 0.01% cobalt from 201.86 metres. Four holes were drilled at the project, near Laverton in WA, as part of an Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) co-funded drilling program by the WA Government. The program was terminated early because of isolation requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the company intends to complete the program and test remaining drill targets at Winchester later in the year. Down-plunge tested Two deeper diamond holes were drilled to test down-plunge positions of the main sulphide mineralisation, while two reverse circulation (RC) holes were drilled to test positions to the north and northwest of Winchester. The 4.4-metre intersection in diamond hole 20WNRCD002 was within the main sulphide shoot and included 1.14 metres at 1.3% copper and 6.7 g/t silver in a higher-grade zone. "Further encouragement" Managing director Andrew Paterson said the results provided further encouragement at Winchester. "The new results confirm our interpretation of a shoot plunging north-northeast, and we now have continuity over 250 metres down the structure. "The chemistry is changing slightly at depth, with a reduction in nickel content and a sharp up-tick in silver values. "We need to do more work to understand these differences in nickel and copper distribution. "We're looking forward to doing more work at Winchester after the remote area restrictions are lifted". Mt Jewell EM survey The recent holes at Winchester have been plumbed with PVC pipe for down-hole EM surveys, which will be completed once regional restrictions are lifted. A high-temperature SQUID EM survey is underway at the Mt Jewell Nickel Project, adjacent to Whiteheads and north of Kalgoorlie. Conductors identified by this survey will provide drill targets to be tested, looking for increased thicknesses of Kambalda-style nickel sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the Mt Jewell channel. Bottom-of-hole sampling of historical drill chips is continuing at Whiteheads. This data will be used to fine-tune the regional geological interpretation and it will also be assessed for anomalism in gold pathfinder elements


