Global stocks fall as investors brace for Trump to hit China with a 'bazooka'

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Global stocks fall as investors brace for Trump to hit China with a 'bazooka'· *Global stocks turned lower on Friday as investors prepare for fresh US-China intensification ahead of President Donald Trump's press conference on the new Hong Kong security law.*
· *Analysts said "Trump won't look good if he has the whole world watching him, and he produces a small water pistol and not a bazooka."*
·...
Video credit: ANI
News video: Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer 01:09

 Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 362 points or 1.15 per cent at 31,967 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points or 1.06 per cent at...

