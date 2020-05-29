Global stocks fall as investors brace for Trump to hit China with a 'bazooka'
Friday, 29 May 2020 () · *Global stocks turned lower on Friday as investors prepare for fresh US-China intensification ahead of President Donald Trump's press conference on the new Hong Kong security law.*
· *Analysts said "Trump won't look good if he has the whole world watching him, and he produces a small water pistol and not a bazooka."*
