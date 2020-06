Related videos from verified sources Peter Thiel's Palantir Still Expecting to Top $1B in Revenue



Palantir, the data analytic startup, says they are still on track to top $1 billion in revenue for 2020. The company has benefited from government contracts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:17 Published on April 10, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this