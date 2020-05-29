D.C. allows for outdoor dining expansion onto public streets, reduces speed limits

Global  

After a series of stops and starts, D.C. restaurants will now be able to apply to expand outdoor cafes into public streets, parking lanes and other open spaces to allow for socially distanced dining. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that the District’s Department of Transportation will immediately begin accepting applications from businesses and neighborhood organizations for outdoor dining expansions. Even restaurants without existing permits for outdoor space will be able to ask for…
