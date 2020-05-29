Energy cos. donate millions to Covid-19 relief, including contributions to Houston Methodist

Global  

bizjournals Friday, 29 May 2020
Two energy companies, Houston- and New Jersey-based NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) and Houston-based Aramco Americas, have each committed over $2 million to Covid-19 relief efforts. Combined, $630,000 of the funds went toward Houston Methodist, according to recent announcements. Houston-based Reliant Energy, part of NRG, made a $100,000 donation to Houston Methodist to establish the "Reliant Innovation Fund." The innovation fund will go toward students enrolled in Texas A&M University's Engineering…
