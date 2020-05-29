Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Business •
Markets
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Real Estate
Legal
Corporate News
One News Page
>
Business News
>
Pizza Hut, KFC to sell Beyond Meat products at restaurants in China
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Pizza Hut, KFC to sell Beyond Meat products at restaurants in China
Friday, 29 May 2020 (
16 hours ago
)
A KFC trial run of meatless chicken nuggets sold out quickly last month.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Minneapolis
Hong Kong
Death of George Floyd
European Union
World Health Organization
Italy
Minnesota
Coronavirus disease 2019
Israel
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Atlanta
George Floyd Protests
SpaceX Launch
White House
Keisha
Killer Mike
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions
Protesters loot and set fire to Minneapolis stores
Trump will 'revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment'
Omar Slams Israel And Saudi Arabia