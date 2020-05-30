Global  

Downtown businesses hit by vandalism, looting overnight (Photos)

bizjournals Saturday, 30 May 2020
This is a developing story. Sign up for the latest updates via email at DallasBizUpdate.com. Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Dallas on Friday afternoon to protest the recent high-profile killings of black people around the country, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. What began as a peaceful demonstration in front of Dallas Police headquarters on Lamar Street slowly turned destructive overnight as some businesses were damaged. Multiple storefronts along Main Street and the surrounding…
