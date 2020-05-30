Wheeler declares State of Emergency, announces curfew, amid downtown rioting

Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler early Saturday morning declared a State of Emergency in the city. The declaration followed a night of rioting that resulted in looting and fires erupting downtown. The rioting followed mostly peaceful demonstrations and vigils that took place in the city Friday afternoon and evening marking the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck over the course of several minutes. Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was charged…


