Wheeler declares State of Emergency, announces curfew, amid downtown rioting

bizjournals Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler early Saturday morning declared a State of Emergency in the city. The declaration followed a night of rioting that resulted in looting and fires erupting downtown. The rioting followed mostly peaceful demonstrations and vigils that took place in the city Friday afternoon and evening marking the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck over the course of several minutes. Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was charged…
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests

State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests 18:59

 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced a countywide state of emergency and a curfew from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning due to the protests in the City of Buffalo following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Wheeler, Hardesty blast violence as city delves into the riot

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Saturday stridently criticized violent protesters who damaged downtown and Northeast Portland...
bizjournals

