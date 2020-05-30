Global  

Downtown businesses wrecked during second night of protests

bizjournals Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Downtown Louisville was battered Friday night after a second night of protests turned to looting and vandalism. The protests in Louisville were related to Breonna Taylor, who was killed March 13 by Louisville Metro Police officers serving a "no-knock" warrant in March. The destruction came as similar protests and riots took place around the country related to the killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Aubry in Georgia. Plenty of peaceful protests did occur prior to the looting. Groups…
