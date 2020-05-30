Pier 1 Imports will wind down business operations, expects to conclude liquidation sales by late October Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Pier 1 Imports Inc. has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the company’s planned wind-down of operations and plans to conclude liquidation sales by the end of October, according to a news release. Pier 1 plans to start store closing efforts and liquidation sales once store locations can reopen in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines from local government and health officials. The Fort Worth-based company intends to sell its remaining assets, including its intellectual property… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pier 1 Imports Plans 'Orderly Wind-Down' Of Operations



Pier 1 Imports has asked a bankruptcy court to allow it to begin an "orderly wind-down" of its operations after failing to find a buyer. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago Pier 1 Plans To Shut Down All Stores



The final nail is being driven in Pier 1's wicker casket: It's on the verge of completely shutting down three months after it filed for bankruptcy. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this