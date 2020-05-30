Pier 1 Imports will wind down business operations, expects to conclude liquidation sales by late October
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Pier 1 Imports Inc. has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the company’s planned wind-down of operations and plans to conclude liquidation sales by the end of October, according to a news release. Pier 1 plans to start store closing efforts and liquidation sales once store locations can reopen in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines from local government and health officials. The Fort Worth-based company intends to sell its remaining assets, including its intellectual property…