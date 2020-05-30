Global  

HPD: Nearly 200 arrested during George Floyd protest in Houston, 4 officers injured

bizjournals Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — All is calm after a nearly 11-hour rally in downtown Houston where protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a Houston native who died in Minneapolis as a result of an officer kneeling on his neck while he was being arrested for an alleged forgery. Nearly 200 people were arrested during the rally. Many of the people arrested will be charged with obstructing a roadway,…
