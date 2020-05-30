Global  

Back to the future — Marcus Theatres kicks off drive-in at Majestic in Waukesha: Slideshow

bizjournals Saturday, 30 May 2020
Marcus Theatres opened its first drive-in movie theater in southeastern Wisconsin at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield parking lot Friday evening drawing a big crowd to see two classic movies. Check out the attached slideshow to see photos from opening night of the old concept that is being brought back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Majestic of Brookfield showed a double feature of “E.T.” and “Jurassic Park” on opening night. This is Marcus Theatres' second drive-in movie…
