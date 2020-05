George Floyd protests: Houston recovering from 2nd night of rallying downtown

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video, and click here for a timeline of events and more videos from May 30-31. HOUSTON β€” Houston is recovering from its second consecutive night of protests and riots in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed Saturday, May 30, it will handle the funeral arrangements for George Floyd,… πŸ‘“ View full article