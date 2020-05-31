Global  

George Floyd protests: Houston recovering from 2nd night of rallying downtown

bizjournals Sunday, 31 May 2020
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video, and click here for a timeline of events and more videos from May 30-31. HOUSTON — Houston is recovering from its second consecutive night of protests and riots in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed Saturday, May 30, it will handle the funeral arrangements for George Floyd,…
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: No Arrests After George Floyd Protests Shut Down 101 Freeway In Downtown LA

No Arrests After George Floyd Protests Shut Down 101 Freeway In Downtown LA 02:26

 The death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota earlier this week sparked heated demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, with dozens of protesters shutting down traffic on the 101 Freeway. Kara Finnstrom reports.

