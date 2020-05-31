George Floyd protests: Houston recovering from 2nd night of rallying downtown

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video, and click here for a timeline of events and more videos from May 30-31. HOUSTON — Houston is recovering from its second consecutive night of protests and riots in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center confirmed Saturday, May 30, it will handle the funeral arrangements for George Floyd,… 👓 View full article

