Wheeler extends Portland curfew through Sunday night

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has imposed a second curfew after what he called a second night of violence within the city. Details about the curfew, which again starts at 8 p.m., will be released later in the day, Wheeler said during a Sunday morning press conference. "Millions are waking up to a dark morning in America," he said in launching the briefing. Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said an officer was injured during events that took place after Saturday's curfew, which began at 8 p.m.


