Related news from verified sources Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies at 42 The news was confirmed by singer Sonu Nigam, who posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, "My brother Wajid left us."

Tweets about this Mohammed Shadab RT @saminaUFshaikh: #MumbaiRains are here, but also waking up to a sad news of #WajidKhan passing away at the age of 42 years due to COVID1… 8 seconds ago Salmanmania RT @sonalkalra: In a sad news, Wajid Khan of the Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dead at42yrs of age of suspected Corona infection… 11 seconds ago sumairabaloch India has lost one of her amazing voice. RIP Wajid Khan one of the best music composer we could ever have.… https://t.co/DQH6UliBAi 11 seconds ago shikhar⚪ RT @iFaridoon: Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short whi… 12 seconds ago hamd RT @Mamun00906719: India has lost one of her amazing voice. RIP Wajid Khan one of the best music composer we could ever have. @wajidkhan7 #… 20 seconds ago Fahad Music Composer Wajid Khan Dies At 42; "Shocked," Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan And Others -… https://t.co/MxVVCD01Ly 22 seconds ago Shubhangam_official #WajidKhan India has lost one of her amazing voice. RIP Wajid Khan one of the best music composer we could ever hav… https://t.co/EAEyAdMoCF 34 seconds ago Kuldeep.13 RT @sidharth_unity: In a heartbreaking news from the Bollywood circles, singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid is no… 40 seconds ago