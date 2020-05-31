Park Lafayette developer facing prison time over Chicago condo project

Global  

Warren Barr, developer who lost the Park Lafayette apartment towers in Milwaukee through a 2009 bankruptcy, has since been indicted by federal officials over a project in Chicago, spent six months in a Saudi Arabian prison after pursuing work there, and now faces possible incarceration in the U.S.
