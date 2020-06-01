Ducey imposes weeklong curfew after protests, Scottsdale mall looting

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide curfew starting Sunday evening and expanded National Guard efforts after several days of skirmishes between protestors and authorities. The curfew will stretch from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 8. Ducey said he undertook the measure after consulting with local leaders. The move came less than a day after Scottsdale Fashion Square was looted, but that was not mentioned in the executive order , which cited protests that devolved into vandalism in Phoenix… 👓 View full article

