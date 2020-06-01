Curfew imposed as San Jose enters third night of police protests

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Before darkness could fall at the beginning of a third night of protests and possible violence Sunday, the city of San Jose imposed a nighttime curfew to limit outdoor public activity between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the next seven days. San Francisco imposed a similar curfew. The declaration by San Jose City Manager Dave Sykes follows two days of protests in several U.S. cities of the killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis by at least one of that city's police officers.


