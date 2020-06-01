Global  

College Football Hall of Fame moves forward after damage from protest

bizjournals Monday, 1 June 2020
The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame was one of several businesses downtown that were damaged when peaceful protests turned violent on Friday night. The College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin said though that the damage was contained to the building’s exterior windows and the retail store facing Marietta Street. “The museum itself was not breached so we’re really thankful,” she said. Some merchandise pieces from the retail store were taken but none of the attraction’s…
