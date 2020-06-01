Protests escalate in downtown Birmingham

Monday, 1 June 2020 () An afternoon that began with a peaceful rally in downtown Birmingham ended with several damaged buildings, reporters assaulted and a plea from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. On Sunday afternoon, the city of Birmingham and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute held “Birmingham, the World is Watching,” a rally for justice and peace at Kelly Ingram Park, to observe and pay tribute to the life of George Floyd and victims of police brutality. The rally featured Woodfin and a number of prominent…