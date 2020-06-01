It’s official: U.S. mortgage rates hit another all-time low
Monday, 1 June 2020 () For the fifth consecutive week, U.S. mortgage rates stayed below 3.30 percent and now have hit another record low, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.15 percent for the week ending May 28 — down from 3.24 percent last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.99 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has again hit the lowest level in our survey’s nearly 50-year history, breaking…
Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals tells us that mortgage rates have slid to near-record lows and will remain low for the foreseeable future. This is excellent news if you want to refinance your existing mortgage or if you're looking for your dream home.
