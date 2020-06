Non-subsidised LPG rate hiked, aviation fuel up by Rs 11,000/kl Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The price of the 14.2 kilogram cylinder of non-subsidised LPG gas in Delhi has been raised by Rs 11.50 from May to Rs 593 per cylinder. 👓 View full article

