World News Cabinet decisions for farmers, MSMEs, poor: Key points https://t.co/JnmiIk70Yg 21 seconds ago @vikasreddymank1 very pro active and progressive government.we are lucky to have such hard working and thinking ministers and pm - https://t.co/lWlrHeOfDG 3 minutes ago AVP News Cabinet decisions for farmers, MSMEs, poor: Key points https://t.co/xToLox8ZVc 6 minutes ago Ashish Gupta RT @timesofindia: Boost to MSMEs, help for farmers, street vendors in major Cabinet decisions READ: https://t.co/DlG7eokk5C https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago Vaibhavpattadur RT @Sunil_Deodhar: Today's cabinet decisions brought huge relief to MSMEs, Vendors & Farmers -Increase in the MSPs for all mandated Khari… 15 minutes ago Nimisha Tiwari 🏆 RT @TOIIndiaNews: Boost to MSMEs, help for farmers, street vendors in major Cabinet decisions https://t.co/gw38yrSqgW 19 minutes ago Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Union Cabinet has taken historic & bold decisions today to help farmers, MSMEs and small vendors. It approved mod… https://t.co/yBVPVMfJfh 22 minutes ago Arré The Union cabinet approved a minimum support price for 14 crops today and farmers are now expected to get more retu… https://t.co/cLO048g7MA 26 minutes ago