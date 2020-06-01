St. Louis Aquarium and wheel to reopen June 8

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Two popular St. Louis attractions are reopening next week. The St. Louis Aquarium and St. Louis Wheel at Union Station will reopen on June 8 after receiving clearance from the city of St. Louis. Most attractions, retail and restaurants at Union Station also will reopen under new safety measures to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. The aquarium will resume regular hours of 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The wheel will be open from 10 a.m. - 10…


