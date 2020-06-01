Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Guard arrives in Philadelphia, curfew lifts

bizjournals Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania National Guard joined Philadelphia officers early Monday to help quell looting and violence in the city after a second day of unrest shattered neighborhoods citywide. Guard members could be seen arriving to City Hall around 1 a.m. Monday. They were on patrol as daylight broke and a citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m. Center City remained mostly quiet at the time as some people could continue to be seen looting in other neighborhoods. A mixture of peaceful protests and dangerous confrontations…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: National Guard Arrives In Philadelphia To Help Protect Landmarks

National Guard Arrives In Philadelphia To Help Protect Landmarks 00:16

 City officials made the request to get support from the National Guard after protests over George Floyd's death turned violent over the weekend.

Related videos from verified sources

US National Guard seen patrolling residential areas of Minneapolis [Video]

US National Guard seen patrolling residential areas of Minneapolis

This was the moment the US National Guard were seen patrolling a residential area of Minneapolis following the recent unrest in response to George Floyd's death. Captured on May 30, the footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
National Guard Deployed To Boston After Protests End With Destructive Night [Video]

National Guard Deployed To Boston After Protests End With Destructive Night

National Guard vehicles arrived in Boston late Sunday night.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_JoieToTheWorld

J RT @FOX29philly: WATCH: National Guard arrives in Philadelphia - FOX 29's @KeeleyFox29 reports on the presence of the National Guard at Cit… 24 seconds ago

bettybooptru2

Elena Rosario⭐⭐⭐ RT @KamVTV: Some Philadelphia locals have gathered in front of their Target protecting it from potential looters until National Guard arriv… 31 seconds ago

aileeng009

Trump 30330 RT @KDKA: Members of the National Guard arrived in Philadelphia overnight. The soldiers will help protect city landmarks, including City Ha… 10 minutes ago

MoRaY1959

Alan G National Guard arrives as citywide looting, riots continue in Philadelphia https://t.co/lMekIUAKCn #Philadelphia… https://t.co/lKD4K6IN9E 22 minutes ago