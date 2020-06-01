Proposed Hyperloop route connecting Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago could create $300 billion in economic benefits Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A proposed hyperloop route connecting Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago could bring $300 billion in overall economic benefits to the regional economy according to a new study released by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. The study also found that CO2 emissions would be reduced by four million tons. “Hyperloop is fundamentally about more than just getting from A to B quickly,” Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One, said in a statement. “It’s about the enormous benefits – the economic… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Another 2.438 Million Americans File for Unemployment Benefits



Another 2.438 Million Americans File for Unemployment Benefits The number exceeds economists' expectations of an additional 2.4 million claims for the past week. Mark Hamrick, Bankrate Economic.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this