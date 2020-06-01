Proposed Hyperloop route connecting Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago could create $300 billion in economic benefits

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A proposed hyperloop route connecting Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago could bring $300 billion in overall economic benefits to the regional economy, according to a new study released by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. The study also found that CO2 emissions would be reduced by four million tons. "Hyperloop is fundamentally about more than just getting from A to B quickly," Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop One, said in a statement. "It's about the enormous benefits – the…


