Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

SeattlePI.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government and the European Union.

In a statement Monday, the German carrier quoted Lufthansa Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley saying it had been “a very difficult decision.”

“We recommend that our shareholders follow this path, even if it requires them to make substantial contributions to stabilizing their company,” said Kley. "It must be clearly stated, however, that Lufthansa is facing a very difficult road ahead.”

Lufthansa, which has been hard-hit by the downturn in travel during the coronavirus pandemic, will be required to relinquish some of its slots in Frankfurt and Munich to competitors.

A German government stabilization fund will receive a 20% stake in the airline.

Environmental campaigners have criticized the government, saying it had not pressed for tougher emissions reduction targets as part of the bailout plan.

Lufthansa’s current shareholders and the European Commission need to provide final approval for the plan.

The airline will hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 25.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package [Video]

German Government To Give Lufthansa Massive Pandemic Rescue Package

Like airlines all over the world, German airline Lufthansa has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Reuters reports Lufthansa and the German government have reached a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Lufthansa nears bailout; EasyJet gets ready to fly [Video]

Lufthansa nears bailout; EasyJet gets ready to fly

Lufthansa looks to be closing in on a $9.9 billion state bailout deal. Meanwhile, EasyJet says it's getting ready to put a few planes back in the air. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

BERLIN (AP) — The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout plan thrashed out between the...
Seattle Times

Lufthansa Supervisory Board Approves $10 Billion Bailout Deal

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German...
Newsmax


Tweets about this