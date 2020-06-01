D.C. institutes curfew beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. It will last two nights.

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The District has set a curfew of 7 p.m. Monday after two nights of destruction and looting amid protests of the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis policeman. The nighttime curfew will continue for two nights, and will start again at 7 p.m. Tuesday. An end time of the curfew was not announced. “We will not allow the continued destruction of our hometown,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a Monday morning press conference. Essential workers and… 👓 View full article

