Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Masks, online classes could be the norm at Greater Baltimore colleges this fall

bizjournals Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Many of Maryland's colleges and universities have laid out initial campus reopening plans, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to rely nearly exclusively on online learning for the majority of the spring and summer terms. Plans are not yet entirely comprehensive or finalized, and schools have made clear that they are subject to change depending on public health and regulatory shifts in the state. The schools hope these plans can help prepare college-goers and their families for what the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Los Rios Community College Moves Fall Semester Online [Video]

Los Rios Community College Moves Fall Semester Online

All classes will be held online for Los Rios Community Colleges next semester.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:21Published
Dallas County Community Colleges To Continue Online Learning Through Fall Semester [Video]

Dallas County Community Colleges To Continue Online Learning Through Fall Semester

The Dallas County Community College District has decided to extend remote online learning for most classes through the fall in order to protect students, faculty and staff from COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published
Hackers prey on colleges and universities [Video]

Hackers prey on colleges and universities

An increase in online learning means more opportunities to steal private information. Hackers are now setting their sights on universities.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this