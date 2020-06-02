Former Paramount exec to head Nickelodeon’s live-action films
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Syrinthia Studer, previously executive vice president of worldwide acquisitions for Paramount, has been tapped to head live-action features for Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films. Studer has been named an executive vice president and will oversee all live-action features for the labels’ Kids & Family Studio, a role that will encompass development, production, acquisitions and co-financing, reported TheWrap. She will report to Shelley Zimmerman, executive vice president of the live-action studio…