Houston Methodist back in-network with UnitedHealthcare

bizjournals Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Houston Methodist, one of the largest local health care systems, and Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) have finalized a new agreement. The new multiyear deal is effective June 1 and ensures UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare Advantage plans can continue receiving care at Houston Methodist's hospitals and from its physicians. “We are pleased to reach this agreement with UnitedHealthcare so our patients can continue receiving unparalleled…
