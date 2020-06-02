Global  

Tovala raises $20 million in Series B funding round

bizjournals Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Tovala, the Chicago-based maker of "smart" ovens, said it's raised $20 million in a Series B funding round. The oven company said the funding round was led by Finistere Ventures, with participation from new investors Comcast Ventures, OurCrowd and Rich Products Ventures. Previous Tovala investors Origin Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Crate & Barrel Founder Gordon Segal, New Stack Ventures and the University of Chicago also participated in the round. Tovala said it will use the funding…
