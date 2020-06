Related videos from verified sources Watch: Andhra Police bust gang involved in printing fake currency notes



Andhra Pradesh Police busted a gang involved in printing fake Indian currency notes. The incident took place in Andhra's West Godavari district. Cops nabbed four people who were involved in printing.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:06 Published 1 day ago Fact check: Is thrombosis main cause of death in Covid 19 patients and other claims | Oneindia News



While our frontline workers are fighting a pandemic, our second line of defence is fighting an infodemic, a deluge of false, fake and misleading information! In this video we tell you truth behind some.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:31 Published 1 day ago Misinformation surges amid protests over the death of George Floyd | #TheCube



Misinformation surges amid protests over the death of George Floyd | #TheCube Credit: Euronews English Duration: 24:08 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this