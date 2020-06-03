Tietto Minerals hits 24 g/t gold and extends strike 900 metres at APG within 2.2-million-ounce Abujar project Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has hit up to 24 g/t gold and extended the strike length by 900 metres at the APG deposit within the 2.2-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project, in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.



The company has received further encouraging shallow, high-grade results from diamond drilling, which have demonstrated continued growth of the project.



Results from 13 of 17 diamond holes drilled for 4,127 metres below the current resource at Abujar‐Pischon‐Golikro (APG) deposit include:



· 6 metres at 4.55 g/t from 229 metres, including 1-metre at 24.38 g/t; and

· 6 metres at 2.67 g/t from 83 metres.



Shares have been as much as 7.5% higher to 36.5 cents intra-day.

