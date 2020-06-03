Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tietto Minerals hits 24 g/t gold and extends strike 900 metres at APG within 2.2-million-ounce Abujar project

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has hit up to 24 g/t gold and extended the strike length by 900 metres at the APG deposit within the 2.2-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project, in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

The company has received further encouraging shallow, high-grade results from diamond drilling, which have demonstrated continued growth of the project.

Results from 13 of 17 diamond holes drilled for 4,127 metres below the current resource at Abujar‐Pischon‐Golikro (APG) deposit include:

· 6 metres at 4.55 g/t from 229 metres, including 1-metre at 24.38 g/t; and
· 6 metres at 2.67 g/t from 83 metres.

Shares have been as much as 7.5% higher to 36.5 cents intra-day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

gassin123Charts

gassin123charts RT @TiettoMinerals: Via @Proactive_AU – Tietto $TIE hits 24 g/t #gold and extends strike by 900m at APG within 2.2Moz Abujar Project: https… 1 hour ago

PhoenixSquawk

Phoenix Capital 🔥 Tietto Minerals hits 24 g/t gold and extends strike 900 metres at APG within 2.2-million-ounce Abujar project 3 hours ago

TiettoMinerals

Tietto Minerals Via @Proactive_AU – Tietto $TIE hits 24 g/t #gold and extends strike by 900m at APG within 2.2Moz Abujar Project: https://t.co/GC5uQC5leg 6 hours ago

newswiresau

Newswires $TIE Tietto Minerals hits 24 g/t gold and extends strike 900 metres at APG within 2.2-million-ounce Abujar project… https://t.co/v3eTcNcaQ7 7 hours ago

ASXStockbot

ASX Bot Tietto Minerals hits 24 g/t gold and extends strike 900 metres at APG within 2.2-million-ounce Abujar project… https://t.co/lYjZjMRoiv 7 hours ago

MarkStrizek

Mark Strizek RT @miningcomau: #ASX Announcement: Tietto Minerals Ltd ( $TIE) "Tietto hits 24 g/t gold at APG, extending the strike of mineralisation by… 8 hours ago

miningcomau

Mining.com.au #ASX Announcement: Tietto Minerals Ltd ( $TIE) "Tietto hits 24 g/t gold at APG, extending the strike of mineralisa… https://t.co/DWRzaH3Ms3 8 hours ago