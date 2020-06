You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NASA and SpaceX make history launching American astronauts for the first time in nine years



NASA and SpaceX make history launching American astronauts for the first time in nine years Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago Comedian parrot loves to imitate Fozzie Bear of Muppets fame



Those familiar with the Muppet Show will remember Fozzie Bear. He is a Muppet character who is the show's stand-up comic. He is known for the use of the catchphrase, "Wocka Wocka!" to punctuate a.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Australia is now in a recession for the first time in 29 years The March quarter national accounts show Australia's economy shrank 0.3 per cent at the start of the year, but was cushioned by exports and government spending.

SBS 3 hours ago





Tweets about this