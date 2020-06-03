Global  

Edmunds: 0% loans are a smart way to get out of a bad loan

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020
To spur car sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly every automaker has introduced 0% financing. Getting a 0% car loan can be a smart way to finance a new car.

Edmunds data shows that 26% of vehicle loans in April took advantage of 0% financing. Additionally, an interesting trend emerged from the data: The amount of negative equity with trade-ins, which is when you owe more on your current loan than the vehicle is worth, hit a record high of $5,571.

One reason is that these 0% offers create a scenario in which people looking to get out of a high-interest rate loan can actually save money on finance charges by opting for a new car, even if they owe money on their current one.

Edmunds’ experts usually advise against trading in a car that you owe money on, but we’re living in unusual times and the current financial landscape presents a unique opportunity. If you have a good credit rating and can secure low- or no-interest financing on a new loan, rolling over your negative equity — up to a certain point — may allow you to reduce your monthly payments and save money on finance charges. It’s an opportunity to get out of a high-interest loan on an upside-down car without absorbing a large financial hit up front.

Here are a few scenarios to illustrate the options people have and how they could come out on top. Our baseline, using average loan figures, will be a person currently paying for a 72-month loan with a 6% APR on a $35,000 vehicle.

Current amount financed: $35,000

Interest charges: $6,764 (for 72 months)

Monthly payment: $580

Total loan: $41,764

This person will then move on to an 84-month, 0% loan in the following examples. We’ll also factor in about $5,500 in negative equity that will be carried over into the new loan. Note that the figures below...
