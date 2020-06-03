Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act, ordinances for barrier-free trade
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the six-a-and-half decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move that will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers' income.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced that the central government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realization for farmers. In a press conference,..