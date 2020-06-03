Global  

Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act, ordinances for barrier-free trade

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the six-a-and-half decade old Essential Commodities Act to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move that will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers' income.
Cabinet approves amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, farm produce removed from essential commodities

Farm produce like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes will be removed from the list of essential commodities.
