Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act: Key decisions
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced amendment to the historic Essential Commodities Act which has been acting as a hindrance to investment. The Cabinet met for the second time this week for taking key decision to give a boost to the the economy which has been battered by the ongoing Covid-induced lockdowns.
In a media briefing held on June 03, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar informed that the government have made farmer friendly amendments to the Essential Commodities Act. Javadekar said, "Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves historic amendment to...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced that the central government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realization for farmers. In a press conference,..