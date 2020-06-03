Global  

Attorney general files lawsuit against city over Confederate monument removal

bizjournals Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed a new lawsuit against the city of Birmingham for its removal of the Confederate monument in Linn Park. The lawsuit – which follows a prior lawsuit filed due to the barrier placed around the structure – accuses the city of violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. Marshall said he informed Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Monday that he would fulfill his duty as attorney general by filing an additional lawsuit if the monument was removed,…
