$5B lawsuit accuses Google of gathering user data despite Incognito mode

bizjournals Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The Incognito mode on Google’s Chrome browser is intended to be a tool to help preserve user privacy online — but how incognito is it, really? Not very, according to a new lawsuit filed June 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose. The lawsuit — Brown et al v Google LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-03664 — accuses Alphabet Inc.-owned Google of invading users’ privacy by tracking their Internet use, despite…
