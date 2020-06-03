Five Things for Wednesday, including coworking reimagined
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. Offices everywhere are empty as businesses figure out how work will work in the age of Covid-19. And coworking businesses in particular are facing the challenge of a safe workplace. Some are closing up, while others are adapting their spaces to prevent virus spread. Your work got you feeling stressed? How about 400,000-plus unpaid benefit claims, paralyzed customer service and a computer system a couple of decades past its prime? David Gerstenfeld…