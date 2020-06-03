

Related videos from verified sources Research explores the environmental benefits of Americans working from home



The majority of office workers think working in an office is actually hurting the environment, according to new research. For Earth Day, a global poll of 2,250 office workers discovered that 77%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on April 21, 2020 A scaffolder creates his own gym routine in the yard



A buff scaffolder refused to let gym closures stop him - and he made his own gym from scaffolding poles, bags of cement and tyres. Daniel Hobbs, 32, started built the gym at his Milton Keynes.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on April 8, 2020

Tweets about this Breaking PDX News Five Things for Wednesday, including coworking reimagined: Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. Offices… https://t.co/FNJ22ch1Zj 6 minutes ago Breaking PDX News Five Things for Wednesday, including unemployment woes and new buzz for barbers: Good morning. Here are Five Things… https://t.co/r6UHHAnYwe 1 week ago